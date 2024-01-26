If you are a residential customer with Duke Energy, you could earn up to $1,700 in home improvement rebates after completing an online Home Energy Check.
Duke Energy is encouraging Florida customers who are planning on making upgrades to their home to take advantage of the Home Energy Improvement rebates program, where they can earn up to $1,700 in rebate incentives.
Through the program, residential customers who have not had a Home Energy Check within the past two years can complete a free Home Energy Check online and receive a report detailing their home’s past and current energy usage, as well as expert recommendations for improvements that will increase their home’s efficiency.
After the customer completes a free Home Energy Check, they may qualify for incentives or rebate offers for making improvements including Attic insulation, Duct test and repair, High-efficiency HVAC and Energy-efficient windows.
You can complete a free, self-directed Home Energy Check assessment online, at duke-energy.com/HEC
Duke Energy is encouraging Florida customers who are planning on making upgrades to their home to take advantage of the Home Energy Improvement rebates program, where they can earn up to $1,700 in rebate incentives.
Through the program, residential customers who have not had a Home Energy Check within the past two years can complete a free Home Energy Check online and receive a report detailing their home’s past and current energy usage, as well as expert recommendations for improvements that will increase their home’s efficiency.
After the customer completes a free Home Energy Check, they may qualify for incentives or rebate offers for making improvements including Attic insulation, Duct test and repair, High-efficiency HVAC and Energy-efficient windows.
You can complete a free, self-directed Home Energy Check assessment online, at duke-energy.com/HEC
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment