If
you like BBQ, this is your weekend to be in Apalachicola.
The
annual Butts and Clucks Cook-off is going on Friday and Saturday at Battery
Park.
The
Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ
Cook-off with over 50 teams competing for thousands of dollars in prizes.
Besides
the cook-off, there is also a deviled egg contest and a BBQ sauce competition.
There
is also a peoples choice award for the best pulled pork.
Only 70 tickets will be sold for the people’s choice
event.
Tickets will be available starting Friday at noon at the
park for 25.00 each.
The ticket allows the holder to enter the swine tasting
area at 2:30 on Saturday and try pulled pork from 31 competitors and then vote
for their favorites.
Be sure to get to the park early on Friday, because the
People’s choice tickets always sell out fast.
To
get more information go to www.buttsandclucks.com
