If you would like the training you need to help in the community after a disaster, the Franklin County CERT team is looking for you.

C. E. R. T. stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
It is a training program that prepares you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in event of disasters like hurricanes or Tornadoes or even if you are the first person at the scene of an accident.
CERT training also includes basic search and rescue and basic triage to help emergency responders.
The CERT Program will hold a training class in late February and early March at the Eastpoint Firehouse.
The class is free and open to all.
There are no skill requirements to join.
You can find our more details and get signed up by contacting the Franklin County CERT program at 850-659-7059 or e-mail franklincountycert@gmail.com.
You can also get more information at the Franklin County CERT Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/FranklinCERT/
