Keeping up with what is happening at Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola is now easier than ever.
The monthly meetings of the Weems Memorial Hospital board are now being live streamed with the help of Forgotten Coast TV.
County commissioners approved the move earlier this month because of the public interest in how the hospital is being managed and operated.
The first streamed meeting is this morning at 9, you can see the meeting at any time at www.facebook.com/forgottencoasttv
The agenda for the meetings should be available at www.weemsmemorial.com
If you plan to make watching the hospital board meetings a regular thing, the meetings are typically held on the 4th Thursday of the month.
February’s meeting will be held on February the 29th.
