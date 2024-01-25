PSJ Annual Chili Cook-Off January 27th

It's that time again!!! Time to get your chili team signed up for our annual chili cook off. We can't wait to see you all again!!
Mark your calendars for the last Saturday of January! January 27, 2024
This year Chili Teams will be back on Sailor's Cove (between Haughty Heron and Keeper's Bistro), approximately 117 Sailor's Cove, Port St Joe FL.
Serving starts at 12pm Eastern Time (11am Central Time). No cover charge, just pay to taste chili. Chili mugs: $25
Team Rules and Registration: https://forms.gle/w5A9XUvLTpmL3BhY6
Vendor Rules and Registration: https://forms.gle/MQVcSD3ABDLsrhHV9
Car Rules and Registration:
https://forms.gle/kcdxL3jMCc2kw7Cz7
