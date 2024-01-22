St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Yum Yum! I am a 2-year-old female domestic
shorthair. My eyes are a little crossed and it is the cutest thing! I am
so sweet; I love being held. My favorite things are lounging outside in the
catio and snuggling up to whoever comes into the cat room! I would make a
wonderful addition to any home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my
friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment