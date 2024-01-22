Monday, January 22, 2024

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

 

Hi, I'm Yum Yum! I am a 2-year-old female domestic shorthair. My eyes are a little crossed and it is the cutest thing! I am so sweet; I love being held. My favorite things are lounging outside in the catio and snuggling up to whoever comes into the cat room! I would make a wonderful addition to any home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!  

 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




