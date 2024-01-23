The Florida Department of Agriculture
is accepting nominations for the 2024 “Woman of the Year in Agriculture” award,
which recognizes women in all areas of the industry who have made outstanding
contributions to Florida agriculture.
Since 1985, women who have made
outstanding contributions to Florida agriculture have been honored with the
“Woman of the Year in Agriculture” award.
The award is presented to the
recipient during the Florida State Fair in Tampa.
The deadline for submitting
nominations is March 1st.
Nominations may be submitted
electronically at the Florida Department of Agriculture website at fdacs.gov.
https://www.fdacs.gov/Agriculture-Industry/Agricultural-Awards-and-Honors/Woman-of-the-Year-in-Agriculture-Award/Online-Application-for-Woman-of-the-Year-in-Agriculture
