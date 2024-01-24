The Florida Public Archaeology Network, a program of the University of West Florida, will hold a series of community conversations in our area over the next few months to discuss the value of local cultural resources like archaeological sites, historic structures and historic cemeteries.
The first community conversation will be held this Thursday, January the 25th at 5 PM at the Holy Family Center in Apalachicola.
The program is made possible through a nearly $100,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to fund a project called “People of the Apalachicola Region: Exploring cultural heritage as a vector for ecosystem planning, management and adaptation.”
The project aims to provide a more representative interpretation of heritage in the Apalachicola area; inform management decision-making for both heritage and environmental resources impacted by climate and human pressures; and guide future research into impacts and issues these resources may be facing.
They will also seek to learn how climate change has impacted archaeological sites in the Apalachicola area over time and what the impact would be if those sites were lost.
The team will use digital modeling and on the ground monitoring to learn what sites are most at risk of loss.
The project will run through September 30th, 2024.
