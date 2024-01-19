The Franklin County tax collector's office is starting its 7th annual Franklin County Kids Tag Art Competition and local residents and businesses are invited to sponsor the event.
The Franklin County Tax Collector’s office participates with 26 other Tax Collectors Offices in promoting the program.
5th graders in all Franklin County schools as well as home schooled students are invited to compete for small cash prizes by drawing a specialty license tag.
The top three designs from each class are awarded prizes and three overall winners are selected from the entries.
A traveling exhibit of all the entries are displayed in several venues in Franklin County.
Reproductions of each tag art entry are available for sale to student, families, and the public at large.
Excess funds are donated to the art programs in Franklin County schools – Last year, $9,000 was donated to the art programs in Franklin County and they hope to exceed that contribution this year.
If you would like to sponsor to the program, sponsorships range from 100 dollars to 1000 dollars.
You can get more information or sponsor the event by contacting the Franklin County Tax Collectors Office.
