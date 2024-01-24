The Franklin’s promise Coalition has been awarded nearly a half million dollars to empower the next generation of community resilience leaders in the Gulf of Mexico

The Franklin’s promise Coalition has been awarded nearly a half million dollars through the Gulf Research Program of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to empower the next generation of community resilience leaders in the Gulf of Mexico.
The grant award of $490,373 to create The Florida Resilience Corps for youth aged 15-24 that equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and expertise necessary to build resilience to climate hazards and associated disasters in their communities.
The Florida Resilience Corps will be led by a coalition of management partners, including the University of Florida, the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, the Nature Conservancy and the Franklin’s Promise Coalition.
The program will engage no fewer than 60 youths over two years to complete eight weeks of climate/disaster resilience training and 18 weeks of disaster mitigation field projects such as living shoreline construction, marsh restoration, and wildfire fuel reduction.
The work will take place in four Northwest Florida communities including Franklin, Escambia, Santa Rosa and Walton Counties that are designated as disadvantaged.
The project will leverage AmeriCorps’ Opportunity Youth Service Initiative resources to provide weekly stipends, professional development training, climate change education, and disaster preparedness certifications.
