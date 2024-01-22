The United Way is offering free income-tax filing
assistance at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library this tax season.
Tax preparers will be available to help low- and
moderate-income residents with tax issues of all kinds through the Volunteer
Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA for short.
Qualifying taxpayers include people who generally
make 60 thousand dollars a year or less.
They will also be capable of filing your tax forms
electronically.
The tax preparers are certified and are up to date
on all tax credits and other changes in the law.
The free tax service will be offered at the Apalachicola
Library on Sundays from noon till 4 and on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 till
2.
The free tax assistance will run from February the
7th through April the 14th.
You can schedule an appointment by phone at
448-226-3650.
Contact your local library to schedule an
appointment.
Get more info at uwbb.org/vita
