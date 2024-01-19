Friday, January 19, 2024

Things to do in Gulf County!



Join one of St Joes favorites, the electric duo, Salt Rock Revival at the historic, spirited, St Joe Bar.

﻿

January 19! Show starts at 8:30 eastern time

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. CW & George 7-10.

A compilation of Texas Hill Country Blues, folk, 60’s rock and roll, country and a few originals.

https://www.facebook.com/georgeausmanmusic/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Hallie Long 7-10.

Originally from Alabama, Hallie chose to take a risk. Leaving behind a promising corporate job, at a young age, in the pursuit of a dream. Hallie’s music career started at just 4 years old. Even at such a young age, she found herself leading songs in her local church. From there, her passion for the craft only grew. At 19, she hit #14 on the Itunes country charts with her debut album “Truth Teller” with no label, no promotions teams, just people believing in her music.

https://hallielong.com/


Sunday – Closed.

No Food Truck this Week.


Coming up:

Tuesday January 23 – John Ford

Wednesday January 24 – Justin Howl

Thursday January 25 – Janelle Frost

Friday January 26 – Mario Speedwagon

Saturday January 27 – Smolderin’ Embers


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment