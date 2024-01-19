Things to do in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. CW & George 7-10.
A compilation of Texas Hill Country Blues, folk, 60’s rock and roll, country and a few originals.
https://www.facebook.com/georgeausmanmusic/
Saturday – Open 5-10. Hallie Long 7-10.
Originally from Alabama, Hallie chose to take a risk. Leaving behind a promising corporate job, at a young age, in the pursuit of a dream. Hallie’s music career started at just 4 years old. Even at such a young age, she found herself leading songs in her local church. From there, her passion for the craft only grew. At 19, she hit #14 on the Itunes country charts with her debut album “Truth Teller” with no label, no promotions teams, just people believing in her music.
https://hallielong.com/
Sunday – Closed.
No Food Truck this Week.
Coming up:
Tuesday January 23 – John Ford
Wednesday January 24 – Justin Howl
Thursday January 25 – Janelle Frost
Friday January 26 – Mario Speedwagon
Saturday January 27 – Smolderin’ Embers
