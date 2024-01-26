Things to do in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Mario Speedwagon 7-10.
Mario Speedwagon is a one man cover band specializing in Classic rock country ’80s and AM GOLD! LIVE!
https://www.facebook.com/brasssaddleband
Saturday – Open 5-10.
Eva Via 5:30-6:30
Eva Via is a full-time RVer who travels to surf, mountain bike, and explore every part of “the Best Country”. When she’s not towing her 30-foot trailer, she’s writing original music. Her sound is like if Bob Dylan and Maddie & Tae wrote an album at a downhill park. This show will be a delightful mix of covers and originals.
http://www.facebook.com/EvaViaMusic/
Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.
5-piece band playing 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s Rock.
https://www.facebook.com/SmolderinEmbers
Sunday – Closed.
No Food Truck this Week.
Coming up:
Tuesday January 23 – John Ford
Wednesday January 24 – Justin Howl
Thursday January 25 – Janelle Frost
Friday January 26 – Mario Speedwagon
Saturday January 27 – Smolderin’ Embers
No comments:
Post a Comment