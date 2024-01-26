Friday, January 26, 2024

Things to do in Gulf County!

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 23 - starting at noon ET:

Bobby Blackmon

The Cat Daddy Blues Band

Kelly & The Healers

Corey Hall Music

JC and The Backscratchers


***Performance times will be confirmed at a later date.

Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!


To ensure the event’s success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  

The sponsorship commitment form can be printed from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

City of Port St. Joe

PUBLIC NOTICE:

The Board of City Commissioners will hold a Workshop Meeting:

WHEN: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

TIME: 5:00 P.M.

WHERE: 2775 Garrison Avenue

SUBJECT: 10th Street Ball Park


411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. Mario Speedwagon 7-10.

Mario Speedwagon is a one man cover band specializing in Classic rock country ’80s and AM GOLD! LIVE!

https://www.facebook.com/brasssaddleband


Saturday – Open 5-10.

Eva Via 5:30-6:30


Eva Via is a full-time RVer who travels to surf, mountain bike, and explore every part of “the Best Country”. When she’s not towing her 30-foot trailer, she’s writing original music. Her sound is like if Bob Dylan and Maddie & Tae wrote an album at a downhill park. This show will be a delightful mix of covers and originals.

http://www.facebook.com/EvaViaMusic/

Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.

5-piece band playing 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s Rock.

https://www.facebook.com/SmolderinEmbers


Sunday – Closed.

No Food Truck this Week.


Coming up:

Tuesday January 23 – John Ford

Wednesday January 24 – Justin Howl

Thursday January 25 – Janelle Frost

Friday January 26 – Mario Speedwagon

Saturday January 27 – Smolderin’ Embers




8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

http://live.oysterradio.com/
