Wakulla County Schools will share in $22 million from the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program to strengthen workforce development across Florida.
30 programs will receive funding to provide Florida students the opportunity to have hands-on educational experiences in fields such as aerospace, biomedical science, digital video tech, aviation and more.
The $22 million investment is part of a $100 million allocation made to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program.
The program provides grants to school districts and Florida College System institutions to fund the costs associated with career and technical education workforce development programs that lead to industry certifications.
30 programs will receive funding to provide Florida students the opportunity to have hands-on educational experiences in fields such as aerospace, biomedical science, digital video tech, aviation and more.
The $22 million investment is part of a $100 million allocation made to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program.
The program provides grants to school districts and Florida College System institutions to fund the costs associated with career and technical education workforce development programs that lead to industry certifications.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment