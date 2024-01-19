Wakulla County schools will share more than $35 million to create or expand semiconductor-related instructional programs for students

Wakulla County schools will share more than $35 million in funding from the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program to create or expand semiconductor-related instructional programs for students.
Florida is #5 in the US for semiconductor manufacturing jobs and #3 in the nation for semiconductor establishments.
This investment will help cultivate a highly skilled workforce, which is integral to sustaining Florida’s growing semiconductor industry.
Wakulla County is one of 36 school districts and colleges to receive the funding.
The $35 million investment is part of the $100 million allocated to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program.
