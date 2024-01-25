Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Membership Invoices have gone out through GrowthZone. The email associated with the primary email contact on your member application will receive the invoice. Please keep an eye on your spam folder as we transition to GrowthZone. Please note all employees of an organization or business can be added as users to be able to register themselves for an event and make payment under the related contact tab under your business or organization's "Info Hub". If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
An article about your business or organization
A job listing for your business
An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com *Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
