Work
on the Franklin County living shoreline is continuing, as the project moves
further east.
The
living shoreline project is designed to help protect the shoreline between
Eastpoint and Carrabelle using rock and shell breakwaters along with natural
vegetation.
It
is considered a natural alternative to hardened shorelines like seawalls which
have a tendency to simply push the erosion to the ends of the seawall.
The
stretch of coastline between Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach suffers severe
erosion during strong storms and hurricanes – usually damaging Highway 98 and
impacting transportation between the towns.
The
breakwater created in this project is designed to break up the energy from a
storm before it can damage the road and shoreline.
The
work is being done by North Florida Construction.
Once
the low-profile reefs are constructed, a marsh will be constructed behind them.
The
marsh will primarily be comprised of Spartina grass.
The
project initially was expected to extend nearly 12 miles from the Eastpoint
breakwater to Carrabelle Beach but has been cut back to the shoreline between
Eastpoint and just east of the Franklin County School, at Yents Bayou.
If you are a landowner that live between Eastpoint and
Yent’s Bayou and would like to have a segment of the shoreline protection put
in place in front of your property, contact Evan Blythe at the Apalachee
Regional Planning Council at eblythe@arpc.org to set up a meeting.
