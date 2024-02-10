10th Annual Liar’s Challenge this Friday at the Haughty Heron

You want to hear stories about going scalloping and ended up riding a shark?
Or about how that 25-pound red fish got away?
Join us at the 10th Annual Liar’s Challenge at the Haughty Heron on Friday, February 23. Come to tell or come to listen. All Liar’s welcome to tell their stories. Stories can’t be over 9 minutes and our esteemed judges judge on Delivery/Confidence, Good story, Originality and Audience reaction. Cash prizes for the best three liars.
Sponsored by, South Gulf Coastal Community Association and the Haughty Heron - February 23, 6:00 – 7:30.
Benefits Sheriff Mike’s Easter Basket Drive and Coastal Community Association charities. Entry fee for Liars and Listeners is an Easter Basket, stuffed animal, or cash donation.
