A 24-year-old man from Panacea received serious injuries in a one vehicle accident near Carrabelle on Sunday.
The accident happened at 9:15 Sunday night, about a half mile north of Gulf Avenue.
According to the Highway Patrol, the driver was heading north on Highway 98 in a sedan when he was unable to navigate a right curve.
The vehicle went off the roadway to the right and hit a tree before overturning on to its roof.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.
He was life-flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Weems Emergency Medical Services, and Survival Flight helicopter.
