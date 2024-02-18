A case of distracted driving caused a head on collision on the Apalachicola Bridge on Saturday afternoon, but luckily the crash led to only minor injuries.
The accident happened at 5 o’clock on Saturday, about a mile east of Apalachicola.
According to the highway patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old woman from Eastpoint was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane as the driver was trying to reach her purse from the floorboard of the truck.
Another pickup truck was traveling east, and the driver, a 64-year-old man from St. George Island, realized the other vehicle was coming toward him and stopped in traffic in an effort to avoid a collision.
The two trucks still collided, causing minor injuries to both drivers as well as to a passenger of the second vehicle.
Traffic across the bridge was held up for about an hour.
The Highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Weems EMS.
