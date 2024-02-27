A Crawfordville teenager was killed in a 2-vehicle accident in Leon County on Monday.
The 18-year-ol man was on a motorcycle as he drove south on Hwy 319 at just before 8:30 Monday night when he collided with the back of a pickup truck near the intersection of Oak Ridge Road.
The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway patrol says they do not know what caused the man to collide with the truck.
The driver of the truck, a 62-year-old man out of Tallahassee, was transported by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Fire Department, and Leon County EMS.
