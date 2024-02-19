A Flood Warning remains in effect for
the Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Calhoun, Franklin and Gulf
and Liberty counties.
Flood Stage is 17 feet.
The river at Blountstown peaked at 22.5
feet on Friday and is expected to fall back below flood stage late tomorrow
afternoon.
But it does take a few days for the
waters to move to our area, so people in Franklin County could see minor
flooding conditions through the week.
It’s possible that some minor flooding could
occur along the riverbanks so residents are asked to be vigilant during the
next few days as the water flows down the river into Franklin County.
People with interests along the river
should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take necessary
precautions.
Do Not Drive Cars or walk through
Flooded Areas.
