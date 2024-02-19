Monday, February 19, 2024

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Calhoun, Franklin and Gulf and Liberty counties.

 

Flood Stage is 17 feet.

 

The river at Blountstown peaked at 22.5 feet on Friday and is expected to fall back below flood stage late tomorrow afternoon.

 

But it does take a few days for the waters to move to our area, so people in Franklin County could see minor flooding conditions through the week.

 

It’s possible that some minor flooding could occur along the riverbanks so residents are asked to be vigilant during the next few days as the water flows down the river into Franklin County.

 

People with interests along the river should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take necessary precautions.

 

Do Not Drive Cars or walk through Flooded Areas.

 





