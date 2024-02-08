An effort to restart the Keep Franklin County Beautiful Program is moving forward.
Keep Franklin County Beautiful is a group that works to combat litter in the county and also works to promote recycling.
It was last active in the county in the early 2000’s.
There is now a new group of people who are trying to restart the program, and say their application with the National Keep America Beautiful group has been accepted and they should be an active affiliate by this summer.
But there are a number of steps that have to be completed before that can happen.
One of the biggest steps was completing a litter index assessment from around the county, which the group recently completed.
That index required selecting 5 areas from around the county and then 10 locations from within each area to gauge how bad the litter problem is at each site.
That will give the group a baseline to see how effective they are in fighting the litter problem, and also show where more work and education is needed.
They plan to do a second assessment during the tourist season.
The group has also received its non-profit status from the state, so it can take donations.
There is a 7-member board of young and highly motivated people to oversee the program but more volunteers are needed.
The group already has an aluminum recycling effort at the Apalachicola Farmer’s Market, where people can bring their aluminum cans every two weeks.
They also have collection sites at three businesses in Apalachicola.
That earns the group 50 cents for every pound of aluminum they collect.
They hope to expand that effort to Eastpoint, Carrabelle Lanark Village, Alligator Point and St. George Island if they can get the volunteers.
The group hopes to partner with the Franklin County in the future to increase its effectiveness.
