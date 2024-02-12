An overnight speeding violation in
Gulf County turns into a large drug bust.
Early Saturday morning, Port St. Joe
police officers observed a vehicle on Highway 98 in Highland View traveling
west at over 80mph.
Officers tried to stop the car but the
vehicle sped away, while the occupants threw several items out of the window
onto the shoulder of the Highway.
The driver finally stopped just short
of Pine Street where a felony stop was conducted.
The driver and passenger, 19-year-old Christopher
Swinney, and 36-year-old John Gilbert, both of Fountain, Florida, were detained.
Officers retraced the route and were
able to find the items that were thrown out of the vehicle, including a
trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, baggies and other paraphernalia.
Both subjects were arrested and booked
at the Gulf County Jail.
