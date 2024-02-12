Monday, February 12, 2024

An overnight speeding violation in Gulf County turns into a large drug bust

Early Saturday morning, Port St. Joe police officers observed a vehicle on Highway 98 in Highland View traveling west at over 80mph.

 

Officers tried to stop the car but the vehicle sped away, while the occupants threw several items out of the window onto the shoulder of the Highway.

 

The driver finally stopped just short of Pine Street where a felony stop was conducted.

 

The driver and passenger, 19-year-old Christopher Swinney, and 36-year-old John Gilbert, both of Fountain, Florida, were detained.

 

Officers retraced the route and were able to find the items that were thrown out of the vehicle, including a trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, baggies and other paraphernalia.

 

Both subjects were arrested and booked at the Gulf County Jail. 






