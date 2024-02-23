Doing construction work without a permit in Franklin County will soon come with some financial repercussions.
The Franklin County commission on Tuesday agreed to move forward on new penalties for people who are caught doing construction work without a permit when a building permit is required.
The county already has rules in place for people who get a building permit but work outside the scope of the permit, but they did not have any rules regarding people who just start working without even bothering to get a permit.
Under the rules now being considered, a first offense would cost you double the permit fee.
A second offense would be triple the permit fee, and a third offense would be a 500 dollar fine plus double the permit fee.
They are still working on the penalty for a fourth offense.
Adopting the new fees will require a public hearing, which will be scheduled for the county commission’s second meeting in March.
