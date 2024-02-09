During February, the Franklin County Humane Society is
offering free spay and neuter vouchers.
They are
calling it “Fix Them February.”
Spaying or
neutering your pets not only stop unwanted pregnancies, but can also protect
your pets from certain types of cancers and even some behavioral issues.
If you
are a resident of Franklin County, you can come by the Humane Society and pick
up a free spay/neuter voucher to have your pet fixed.
You can stop by between 10-2, Monday through Saturday.
The
Humane Society is at 244 Hwy 65 in Eastpoint.
