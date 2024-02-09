Friday, February 9, 2024

During February, the Franklin County Humane Society is offering free spay and neuter vouchers

They are calling it “Fix Them February.”

 

Spaying or neutering your pets not only stop unwanted pregnancies, but can also protect your pets from certain types of cancers and even some behavioral issues.

 

If you are a resident of Franklin County, you can come by the Humane Society and pick up a free spay/neuter voucher to have your pet fixed.


You can stop by between 10-2, Monday through Saturday.

 

The Humane Society is at 244 Hwy 65 in Eastpoint.




