Forgotten coast Chef Sampler coming up March 3rd - Get your tickets before they're sold out!

The 26th Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, from 6:00-9:00 pm.
Tickets are $100.00 per person
Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory located on 4th Street and Avenue D in Apalachicola.
Our talented shopkeepers and local designers give the event an extraordinary touch and add creative flair by decorating each table individually. The tables range from elegant, artistic, and funky.
You don't want to miss the Culinary event of the year!
For more information call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email us at info@apalachicolabay.org.
Call and get your tickets soon, as this event sells out fast.
If you or your business is interested in decorating a table contact us.
If you would like to have a Sponsor Table Click Here
If you or your business would like to donate anything for the silent auction please contact Becca at Becca@apalachicolabay.org
