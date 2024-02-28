Four companies have bid on a project for Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements at the Apalachicola Regional Airport.
The project includes removing and replacing concrete pavement, stormwater structure repair, dewatering, the removal and replacement of stormwater structures and pipes, excavation and embankment, and sodding.
The bids came from companies from Southport, Panama City, Crawfordville and Clarksville.
The bids ranged from about 572 thousand dollars to over 1.3 million.
The bids will now be considered by the airport engineering firm AVCON for a recommendation at the next Franklin County commission meeting.
