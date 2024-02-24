The Franklin County Building Department and Zoning Offices are moving from the current location at 34 Forbes Street, Apalachicola, 32320 to our new location at 248 US Highway 98, Eastpoint, Florida, 32328.
The offices will be closed on Friday, March 1st and Monday, March 4th to finalize the move. The offices will open for business on Tuesday, March 5th at 8:30 a.m. (ET) at the new 248 US Highway 98, Eastpoint location.
As a reminder, the online permitting portal is available to the public 24 hours 7 days a week.
Administrative Services offices will remain at the 34 Forbes Street, Apalachicola location until further notice.
