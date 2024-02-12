Franklin county commissioners, last week, agreed to amend the spending plan for the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The Tourist Development Council is funded through a 3 percent tax on hotel and rental houses in Franklin County - Last year the TDC raised about 3.4 million dollars.
Under a rule approved by the legislature last year, up to 10% of Tourist Development Sales Tax proceeds can now be allocated for public safety services including emergency medical services and law enforcement services, which are needed to address impacts created by increased tourism.
Before that could happen, the TDC had to update its spending plan which needed to be approved at a public hearing before the county commission.
The new spending plan allows for a maximum of 9% of TDC revenues to be spent for administrative activities, 40% for advertisement and promotional activities, and 21% towards items like museum improvements and operations, erosion control efforts, maintenance dredging and visitor center activities.
The new plan also allocates 10% for public safety services, 10% for beach park facilities, and 10% as a reserve.
The county also has a long list of local projects for the TDC money, including additional dune walkovers on St. George Island and new theater curtains at Chapman Auditorium.
They also plan to upgrade local sports parks, with improvements to the press box and concession building at Kendrick Sports Park in Carrabelle and upgrades to the batting cages, scoreboards and concession area at the D.W. Wilson Sports Park in Apalachicola.
There are also plans for the construction of an Eastpoint Nature Center building, the construction of a second county convention center on St. George Island and continued renovations to Fort Coombs Armory Convention Center in Apalachicola.
The amended spending plan was approved by the Tourist Development Council on January the 10th and the Franklin County Commission approved it on February the 6th.
