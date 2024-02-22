Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday approved the purchase of a new scanning system that will help keep illegal drugs out of the county jail.
The scanner is called the intercept tek 84 body scanner.
The sheriff’s office already does body searches of inmates entering the jail, but this scanner will look into body cavities and see the actual substances inside of them.
The scans take 3.8 seconds and emit a very small amount of radiation.
The machine is already used at most jails; it is similar to what is used by TSA at most airports.
Sheriff AJ smith said the majority of contraband in the jail comes through prisoners – and this machine could save lives by preventing dangerous substances like Fentanyl from entering the facility.
The machine will cost about 150 thousand dollars.
The purchase will be funded through money received through an opioid settlement secured by the state attorney general office.
The county is expected to get about 85 thousand dollars through that settlement this year, with smaller payment every year for the next 5 years.
The scanner is called the intercept tek 84 body scanner.
The sheriff’s office already does body searches of inmates entering the jail, but this scanner will look into body cavities and see the actual substances inside of them.
The scans take 3.8 seconds and emit a very small amount of radiation.
The machine is already used at most jails; it is similar to what is used by TSA at most airports.
Sheriff AJ smith said the majority of contraband in the jail comes through prisoners – and this machine could save lives by preventing dangerous substances like Fentanyl from entering the facility.
The machine will cost about 150 thousand dollars.
The purchase will be funded through money received through an opioid settlement secured by the state attorney general office.
The county is expected to get about 85 thousand dollars through that settlement this year, with smaller payment every year for the next 5 years.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment