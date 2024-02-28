Franklin County has agreed to apply for three state transportation grants to repair and upgrade local roads.
The grant applications being submitted as part of the 2024 road grant cycle with the Florida Department of Transportation.
The projects include the design of roadway improvements for Alligator Drive at Alligator Point.
The design work would include widening the roadway, resurfacing the road, the addition of paved shoulders, and drainage improvements from Highway 98 to Gulf Shore Boulevard
.
The county will also seek funding to fix the Fire Station Cutoff on Alligator Drive.
The request for funding would include the design and construction of a new road to straighten out an existing sharp elbow that is vulnerable from storm damage because of its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.
The third project on the list is to improve Gulf Beach Drive on St. George Island.
The county is seeking money to design roadway improvements, including 1’ paved shoulders in areas that the right-of-way allows, resurfacing the road, and drainage improvements from the St. George Island State Park to 12th Street West at The Plantation.
