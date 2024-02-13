Franklin County has been awarded 1.6 million dollars in construction funding for a county-wide dune restoration program and are now moving forward with the project.
The project will restore sand dunes and coastal hammocks at the two county beach park locations including the St. George Island Lighthouse Park and Carrabelle Beach Park.
It will also include a county-wide dune vegetation project to install varied vegetation along 11 miles of public beaches including four miles of St. George Island, .8 miles along Carrabelle Beach, 5 miles of Alligator Point and 1.2 miles of Bald Point.
The project will require nearly 171 thousand plants.
The objective of the project is to improve existing dune structures at public parks by increasing height, width and slopes of the dunes and to help beachfront property owners by planting vegetation to assist in the development and growth of the dunes on private property.
Property owners along the 11 miles of the project area will have to sign an 18-month licensing agreement which will grant access to only the planting area along the shore for approximately six months for planting and an additional twelve months thereafter to monitor the plants.
The signed licensing agreement will be required to be on-file before sea oats can be planted.
Now that the construction money is available, the county can also move forward on hiring a company to oversee the Professional Engineering and Construction Oversight Services for the project.
The County commission already sought qualifications from companies interested in doing the work, and received only one response from MRD & Associates out of Destin.
That company’s qualifications will now be considered by a ranking committee for a recommendation at the next county commission meeting.
