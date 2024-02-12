FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Monday, February 12, 2024

Alpine is a beautiful 5-month-old white, domestic short hair kitten.  He has beautiful blue eyes and is every bit as sweet and social as he looks.  This cutie is scheduled to be neutered next week but if you're interested in adopting this baby, call the Humane Society and get your application in.  He won't last long!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




