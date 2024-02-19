FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Maverick is a 1-2 yr old German Shepherd with
slightly wonky ears. He is a social butterfly who loves people and gets along
with other dogs and when nose to nose with a kitty, didn’t react. He is an
energetic young dog that needs room to run and an adopter who has time to spend
teaching him manners and training him. He has a tremendous amount of potential
and we are looking for an adopter who understands the breed and can give him
all the time and love he deserves!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment