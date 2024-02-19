Monday, February 19, 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Maverick is a 1-2 yr old German Shepherd with slightly wonky ears. He is a social butterfly who loves people and gets along with other dogs and when nose to nose with a kitty, didn’t react. He is an energetic young dog that needs room to run and an adopter who has time to spend teaching him manners and training him. He has a tremendous amount of potential and we are looking for an adopter who understands the breed and can give him all the time and love he deserves!

 

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.







