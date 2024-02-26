FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Who else loves a big-headed Tom cat? This is
Rasputin and he is our office kitty for now. He is around 5 yrs old and as you
can see, has been around the block a time or two. He is the lovinest cat unless
you are a dog. This handsome boy loves nothing more than to sit on your lap and
be scratched. He is FIV positive but that won’t stop him from most likely
living a long and happy life with the right adopter.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
