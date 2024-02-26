Monday, February 26, 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Who else loves a big-headed Tom cat? This is Rasputin and he is our office kitty for now. He is around 5 yrs old and as you can see, has been around the block a time or two. He is the lovinest cat unless you are a dog. This handsome boy loves nothing more than to sit on your lap and be scratched. He is FIV positive but that won’t stop him from most likely living a long and happy life with the right adopter.

 

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment