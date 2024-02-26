Franklin County is upgrading its 911 system.
Franklin County currently uses the E911 system, which allows the use of cell phone information to help pinpoint the location of the caller., which allows for a faster response in emergency situations.
Now the county is moving to next generation 911.
The new system will allow videos and pictures to be sent in to the 911 center.
Renee Brannon, the county’s 911 coordinator said the upgrade will require a complete revamp of the 911 system.
That includes new equipment and a standalone server that will be housed in Franklin County.
Under the E-911 system, Franklin County was in a contract with Gulf and Calhoun counties, who shared a server that was located in Gulf County.
Brannon said that since most of Franklin County now uses cell phones instead on land lines the new system will provide better service and allow for better location tracking for people who call in.
The sheriff’s office already has the money to pay for the upgrade.
The purchase of the new system was approved by the Franklin County Commission last week.
