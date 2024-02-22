Franklin County’s new emergency Medical Services Director will take over this Friday.
The new director is Randall Waltman, who will take over for Richard “Louie” Lewis who is taking a new position as assistant fire chief in Wakulla County.
Lewis served as EMS Director since 2019, and provided nearly 10 years of service to Franklin County.
Randall Waltman has been in EMS for 15 years and has served in Franklin County since 2015.
He became a captain in 2019 and is very knowledgeable in the Franklin County system and in EMS as a whole.
He has also spent the last month and a half working with Lewis to ensure that there is a smooth changeover in the EMS system leadership.
