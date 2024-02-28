FSU's Great Give is Next Week 🙌

We’re asking you to please donate whatever you can on March 6th and help us reach our $7,500 goal.
Even a $5 donation is a meaningful contribution!
On March 6th, we’ll be sharing lots of diving content online, and introducing you to some of our talented scientific divers, including last year's scholarship recipients.
So please follow along on social media, like and share our campaign posts, and save the date to donate to the Academic Diving Scholarship on March 6th! Tell your dive buddies!
Follow us below:
No comments:
Post a Comment