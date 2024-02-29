Getting to and from Tallahassee will require an extra stop beginning Friday.
Motorists will encounter new temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Crawfordville Highway and S.R. 267 beginning Friday, March 1 at 6 a.m.
Additionally, the stop bar locations northbound on Crawfordville Highway and westbound on S.R. 267 will be moved further away from the intersection, requiring motorists to stop sooner when approaching the intersection.
There will also be some lane closures at the intersection this evening, as the temporary signals are activated.
All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
