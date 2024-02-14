Gulf Coast State College has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County students for the Fall 2023 semester.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Maelynn Butler, Tristen Foley, Madison Gant, Mikaleh Graham, Genesis Jones, Ashton Lakey, Eric Lau, Precious Lavine, Gavin Lee, Lauren Martina, Hester Peck, Hannah Riley, Hayleigh Small, Sarah Thompson, and Britt White
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Shayla Bowles, Sadie Calareso, Ashley Ferrell, Aaliyah Herrera, Thomas Money, Roman Siclare, Mary Kate Wood.
