Gulf County Chamber - MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Mica Specialties is your Experienced Web Site Designer, Professional Digital Marketing & Ad Agency, Search Engine Optimization Specialist, and IT Technologist based in Panama City, Florida.
Mica Specialties excels in reliable, responsive, modern website design and hosting that performs great and will bring positive brand awareness and engagement to enhance your brand's value.
Mica Specialties can audit your current website, fix any negative elements to get your site reaching higher, they will also manage social media pages through intelligent design and consistent, friendly activity.
As technology experts, they have the skills to manipulate the abilities of technology to best fit your company's needs. And they strive to do so discretely and stealthy. Whether they are repairing a failed hard drive, clearing a computer virus, or building a search engine marketing campaign - they will remain dedicated to your company's best. It's what drives them to excellence.
Mica Specialties
Advertising Agency & Google Events Mica Specialties
11525 Hutchison Blvd Suite 101, Panama City Beach, FL
Automotive Technologies Mica Specialties
2405 Ruth Hentz Ave Suite J, Panama City, FL
(850) 571-7701 - James Clemens
www.micaspecialties.com
