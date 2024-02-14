Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Gulf County Chamber - MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Mica Specialties is your Experienced Web Site Designer, Professional Digital Marketing & Ad Agency, Search Engine Optimization Specialist, and IT Technologist based in Panama City, Florida.


Mica Specialties excels in reliable, responsive, modern website design and hosting that performs great and will bring positive brand awareness and engagement to enhance your brand's value.


Mica Specialties can audit your current website, fix any negative elements to get your site reaching higher, they will also manage social media pages through intelligent design and consistent, friendly activity.


As technology experts, they have the skills to manipulate the abilities of technology to best fit your company's needs. And they strive to do so discretely and stealthy. Whether they are repairing a failed hard drive, clearing a computer virus, or building a search engine marketing campaign - they will remain dedicated to your company's best. It's what drives them to excellence.

 

Mica Specialties

Advertising Agency & Google Events Mica Specialties

11525 Hutchison Blvd Suite 101, Panama City Beach, FL


Automotive Technologies Mica Specialties

2405 Ruth Hentz Ave Suite J, Panama City, FL


(850) 571-7701 - James Clemens

www.micaspecialties.com

Are you ready to begin life’s next chapter? With over two decades experience in all facets of Real Estate including residential, commercial, development and investment, the Beach Realty of Cape San Blas team is ready to help you find your piece of Paradise along Florida’s Forgotten Coast.


If you are thinking of becoming a property owner, investing in a business, or moving out of the area their dedicated team of realtors is ready to share their local knowledge and expertise with you!


Get started by contacting Beach Realty of Cape San Blas today!


Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Port St. Joe Office - 223 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL


(850) 229.9000


Cape San Blas Office- 4975-A Cape San Blas Rd, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227.9000


Barrier Dunes Office - 110 Barrier Dunes Drive, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229.7000


Toll Free 866.229.5525

www.flbeaches.net

Local ghost stories and ghost hunting is their business! Apalach Ghost Tour is unique from other tours around the country as you not only get the local ghost stories and haunted history, but they also do some paranormal investigating during the tours using real ghost hunting equipment. 


Ghost tours are offered year-round and are ever changing as they learn more haunted history about the town and as more people share their paranormal experiences from Apalachicola. 


All of Apalach Ghost Tours feature researched haunted history and ghost stories as related by business owners, residents, and visitors to this historic town. 


All tours are family-friendly and are conducted in the commercial district in downtown Apalachicola.

Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome.


Find out more and book your tour today!


Apalach Ghost Tour

17 Avenue E., Apalachicola, FL

apalachghosttour@gmail.com

apalachghosttour.com

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!


The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 23 - starting at noon ET:



To ensure the event’s success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  

The sponsorship commitment and vendor forms can be printed from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
