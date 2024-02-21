Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Gulf County Chamber - MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Magnificent lighthouses have stood the test of time guiding ships to safe harbor throughout the world. Although many have been removed from service, they continue to evoke emotional responses for their beauty and for what they have come to represent – like the Cape San Blas Lighthouse , located at 200 Miss Zola's Dr. in Port St. Joe.


The City of Port St. Joe received Constructive Possession of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse District on February 22, 2013.


On July 15, 2014, the Cape San Blas Lighthouse, two Keepers Quarters', and Oil Shed were relocated to Core Park in Port St. Joe to preserve each structure in perpetuity.


The Cape San Blas Lighthouse at Port St. Joe was opened on September 12, 2014, to visitors.


On May 7, 2015, the Cape San Blas Lighthouse District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.


The St. Joseph Historical Society Inc., gratefully acknowledges the many individuals and organizations that have made the preservation and restoration of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse and Keepers Quarters a reality. Without their support, preservation and restoration of this facility would not have been possible. The concerted efforts of the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners, Florida Department of State - Division of Historical Preservation, United States Air Force - Eglin Air Force Base, Randy Lewis - Manausa Lewis and Dodson Architects, Dimitri Gioglis - New Millennium Construction Company, Alfred I. duPont Foundation, Restocon Corporation, Architectural Metal and Design, Inc., and the Northwest Florida Improvement Foundation have made the preservation and restoration of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse and Keepers Quarters a reality.


Be sure to climb the Lighthouse! For hours of operation please contact:

𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲

200 Miss Zola's Dr., Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 229-1151

historicalsocietypsj@yahoo.com

www.capesanblaslight.org



For more than 25 years Farnsley Wealth Management, LLC has been helping individuals and businesses create a financial roadmap to help them reach their goals.


Farnsley Wealth Management, LLC helps manage your resources with integrity, honesty and knowledge and they offer a wide variety of wealth management strategies to suit your lifestyle, including socially responsible investing (SRI), to help you support the companies and organizations that fit your personal code of ethics while managing your wealth responsibly.


Financial planning can be complex. Farnsley Wealth Management, LLC helps their clients understand their options, choose a path that works best for them and empower them with the confidence they need to create their financial future.


Your Plan Is Waiting. Contact Farnsley Wealth Management today.


Farnsley Wealth Management, LLC

202 Marina Drive, Suite 302, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-3336 

https://farnsley.com

The 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗩 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 offers RV and tent camping, fishing, and a short drive to the beach!


All their RV campsites are 50 feet long and 24 feet wide. Each is equipped with water and electricity (20, 30, & 50 amp). Most campsites use a soft gravel pad and milled asphalt base. All campsites are back-in spaces. Pets and service animals are always welcome.


Site Amenities include a store, showers & restrooms, a laundry facility, playground, dump station, WiFi at the store, boat ramps, access to Dead Lakes fishing, access to Apalachicola River, fishing piers on small lakes, and kayak rental nearby.


Make your reservation today!


𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗩 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱

482 Gary Rowell Rd, Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-1008

deadlakesrvpark@gmail.com

https://dlhc-rv-camp.com

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!


The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 23 - starting at noon ET:



To ensure the event’s success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  

The sponsorship commitment and vendor forms can be printed from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.




