Gulf County Chamber - MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Magnificent lighthouses have stood the test of time guiding ships to safe harbor throughout the world. Although many have been removed from service, they continue to evoke emotional responses for their beauty and for what they have come to represent – like the Cape San Blas Lighthouse , located at 200 Miss Zola's Dr. in Port St. Joe.
The City of Port St. Joe received Constructive Possession of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse District on February 22, 2013.
On July 15, 2014, the Cape San Blas Lighthouse, two Keepers Quarters', and Oil Shed were relocated to Core Park in Port St. Joe to preserve each structure in perpetuity.
The Cape San Blas Lighthouse at Port St. Joe was opened on September 12, 2014, to visitors.
On May 7, 2015, the Cape San Blas Lighthouse District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The St. Joseph Historical Society Inc., gratefully acknowledges the many individuals and organizations that have made the preservation and restoration of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse and Keepers Quarters a reality. Without their support, preservation and restoration of this facility would not have been possible. The concerted efforts of the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners, Florida Department of State - Division of Historical Preservation, United States Air Force - Eglin Air Force Base, Randy Lewis - Manausa Lewis and Dodson Architects, Dimitri Gioglis - New Millennium Construction Company, Alfred I. duPont Foundation, Restocon Corporation, Architectural Metal and Design, Inc., and the Northwest Florida Improvement Foundation have made the preservation and restoration of the Cape San Blas Lighthouse and Keepers Quarters a reality.
Be sure to climb the Lighthouse! For hours of operation please contact:
𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲
200 Miss Zola's Dr., Port Saint Joe, FL
(850) 229-1151
historicalsocietypsj@yahoo.com
www.capesanblaslight.org
