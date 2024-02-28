Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Gulf County Chamber - MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Current Solutions of the Gulf Coast LLC is ready to serve all your electrical needs, including installation and maintenance of electrical systems, wiring, breaker boxes, switches and other machinery.

Contact them at (850) 229-5333, or visit them online at www.currentsolutionsllc.com.

Current Solutions of the Gulf Coast LLC  

2754 Victoria Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-5333

www.currentsolutionsllc.com

Bayou Boat Rentals will be happy to help plan your stay in the Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Florida area. Our pet-friendly Suzuki & Yamaha powered rental boats give you a whole day of bay fishing, shelling, snorkeling, picnicking and watching the dolphins play.


Rental boats easily accommodate groups of 2-10 people. If you plan on fishing, you must purchase your fishing license in advance, prior to arriving at the dock from a local tackle store or online here. 


Pack a cooler with your favorite beverages (BYOB) and snacks and enjoy an exceptional day on the beautiful, charming bay. Fun for all ages.

Please call (850) 441-9343 for information on availability, questions, and to reserve your trip.

 

Bayou Boat Rentals

1989 County Rd 30A, Port St Joe, FL

850-441-9343

https://bayouboatrentalspsj.com

Specializing in coastal design and construction, F & B Builders pride themselves on providing an affordable custom home for their clients while maintaining their focus on exquisite custom designs, premium building materials, quality craftsmanship and providing an unparalleled customer experience.

﻿

F & B Builders offers complete custom design and building services including schematic concepts, architectural drawings, and general contracting. By working together at every stage of the building process, you can be sure your house will be the home you've always dreamed of having along the Forgotten Coast.

 

F & B Builders

106 Sailors Cove Dr., Port St. Joe, FL

www.fbbuilder.com

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!


The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 23 - starting at noon ET:



To ensure the event’s success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  

The vendor form can be printed from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment