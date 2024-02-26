Homeowners in Florida now have a new tool to protect their homes from termites.
Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences have developed ways to show your risk with an online interactive termite distribution map.
The map can help residents, property owners and pest control operators know risks of infestations and how to limit that risk through proactive science-based approaches.
Through the accumulation of more than 6,500 termite samples over the years, the map provides instant access to a general location where each termite species is known to be established.
This gives Florida residents a way to determine the termite risk at any given location within the state.
Termites cause billions of dollars a year in damages to homes, trees and other wooden structures across America.
In Florida, termite infestations are a year-round risk for properties and trees.
While they are not swarming year-round, they consistently forage and develop new colonies, leaving signs of their presence.
Florida is host to 20 termite species, although not all of them pose a threat.
https://flrec.ifas.ufl.edu/termites-in-florida/termite-distribution/
