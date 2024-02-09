If you are visiting Franklin County, remember you can get a local library card and have access to lots of books and even movies and tv shows.
Currently the county library has nearly 350 non-resident card holders.
A non-resident library card is only 10 dollars and you can even use to access digital resources when you return home.
And, of course, if you live in Franklin County, a library card is free.
Just stop by either branch of the Franklin County Public Library in Eastpoint or Carrabelle to get yours.
Minors under the age of 18 can obtain a library card with a consenting parent or legal guardian.
