If you have special medical needs and would need assistance
during an evacuation, the Franklin County Emergency Management Office wants to
make sure you are on their special needs registry.
The registry is completely voluntary, secure and
confidential.
It provides emergency responders with the information to
assist you in evacuation and sheltering during a disaster or emergency.
The registry is for people who need evacuation assistance who
also have a medical condition that requires assistance with medication or
observation by a medical professional.
It’s also for people who need electricity for life support
equipment, basic nursing care, or oxygen therapy.
If you would like to learn more, or would like to register go
on-line to the Franklin County Emergency Management webpage at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
