Join our next "Community Conversation on Heritage at Risk!"

In 2024, our team of researchers from the University of West Florida and the Florida Public Archaeology Network will be exploring human history in the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. We are also attempting to better understand how natural and cultural impacts can affect the long term preservation of local archaeological sites, historic cemeteries, and historic structures. The intended outcome for this project is to provide local land managers with more information about how to best care for heritage resources going forward.
This work is sponsored by the National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERS) Science Collaborative, which supports collaborative research that addresses coastal management problems important to the reserves. The Science Collaborative is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and managed by the University of Michigan Water Center (NA19NOS4190058).
Monday, February 19, 2024
