Monday, February 26, 2024

Local high school seniors can now apply for the annual Florida Seafood Festival scholarship.

 

The Florida Seafood Festival is a group of civic-minded volunteers which annually promotes the area's maritime heritage by hosting a celebration of the area's seafood industry.

 

Money raised during the event are channeled back into the community through nonprofit organizations whose members work food booths or gate positions at the festival.

 

The scholarship program is intended to provide one or more Franklin County students with a scholarship of up to $1,000 to assist in his/her postsecondary undergraduate study at an accredited public or private junior college or university or at an accredited vocational school.

 

The recipients will be chosen by the members of the Florida Seafood Festival. Nominees will be ranked by: grade-point average, civic and school activities, leadership activities, letters of recommendation, and results of a submitted essay.

 

The scholarship award must be used exclusively for tuition, books, and appropriate expenses and supplies.

 

Students can get the application at the Franklin County School.

 

The application must be completed and submitted by April 30, 2024.

 




