Local high school seniors can now
apply for the annual Florida Seafood Festival scholarship.
The Florida Seafood Festival is a
group of civic-minded volunteers which annually promotes the area's maritime
heritage by hosting a celebration of the area's seafood industry.
Money raised during the event are
channeled back into the community through nonprofit organizations whose members
work food booths or gate positions at the festival.
The scholarship program is intended to
provide one or more Franklin County students with a scholarship of up to $1,000
to assist in his/her postsecondary undergraduate study at an accredited public
or private junior college or university or at an accredited vocational school.
The recipients will be chosen by the
members of the Florida Seafood Festival. Nominees will be ranked by: grade-point
average, civic and school activities, leadership activities, letters of
recommendation, and results of a submitted essay.
The scholarship award must be used
exclusively for tuition, books, and appropriate expenses and supplies.
Students can get the application at
the Franklin County School.
The application must be completed and
submitted by April 30, 2024.
