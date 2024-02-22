Thursday, February 22, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—February 22nd

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

Highlights

White House National Science and Technology Council Unveils New Aquaculture Plan, First in 40 Years

Oyster growers harvest farmed shellfish from the Damariscotta River in Maine

For the first time since 1983, the United States is releasing an updated National Aquaculture Development Plan. It will strengthen U.S. commitment to food security, climate resilience, and the protection of threatened and endangered marine and freshwater species. The public is invited to comment through April 5, 2024. 

Alaska

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1 Million to Support Climate Resilience in Remote Alaska Communities 

An Alaska Native woman uses a traditional ulu knife to cut strips of salmon to hang in the smokehouse at a fishing camp along the Kuskokwim River

We announced the availability of $1 million for research projects that support remote Alaska communities on the front lines of climate change. This investment—funded by the Inflation Reduction Act—will help NOAA Fisheries promote climate resilience and food security in remote Alaska communities, strengthen collaboration with tribal governments and Indigenous communities, and engage Indigenous Knowledge holders in our science. 

West Coast

Cold Water Connection Campaign Reopens Rivers for Olympic Peninsula Salmon and Steelhead

Coho salmon migrate upstream

We're helping to restore some of the last, best freshwater habitat for salmon and steelhead in the lower 48 states. We are providing $19 million in funding for the Wild Salmon Center, Trout Unlimited, and tribal partners to remove 17 barriers blocking fish passage on critical spawning rivers originating in Olympic National Park.

Reviews Find “Nearshore Calculator” Uses Best Available Science in Valuing Salmon Habitat

Wetlands in the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge in Washington

Five independent reviewers have found that our Nearshore Calculator is based on the best available science. It was created to help developers and other project proponents quantify the impact of their projects on the value of salmon habitat. The professional feedback indicates that the calculator can help accurately estimate the effects of development, and what it will take to offset them.

Pacific Islands

Another Year of Protecting a Precious Population

Monk seal mother and pup on Hōlanikū (Kure Atoll).

Assessment and recovery camps in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument are essential to guiding the recovery of endangered Hawaiian monk seals. The completion of the 2023 camp contributes to a proud 40-year conservation science legacy. Learn about the accomplishments from the 2023 camp and our work to recover this endangered species.

Southeast

Photos: Rice’s Whale Photo Gallery

Rice's whale

See the images of the endangered Rice’s whale taken and compiled by NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center and partners.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Passive Acoustic Monitoring Reveals More About Sperm Whales off Southeast New England

Group of sperm whales

A new study published by our scientists and partners at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography suggests that sperm whales are using inshore shallow waters off southern New England near a U.S. offshore wind energy area as seasonal habitat. Researchers will use the results to assess ongoing sperm whale presence, especially social groups that may be more sensitive to disturbance.

Photos: These Are a Few of Our Favorite Fish

Regional fisheries office Port Agent Bill Duffy holding an Acadian redfish

During the fall 2023 Bottom Trawl Survey, science center staff and crew aboard the NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow shared their favorite survey species. See what they said!

Science Blog: Fall Bottom Longline Survey Survey Chronicles

Two researchers on a ship. Each of them are holding a halibut.

Giovanni Gianesin reflects on changing seasons, overcoming challenges, and catching a Saildrone in action during the Fall Bottom Longline Survey in this new science blog. The cruise marks a decade of cooperative research.

Upcoming Deadlines

February 28: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity funding opportunity

March 4: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund funding opportunity

March 11: Comments due for proposed issuance of Incidental Take Statement and funding to the State of Alaska for Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries

March 15: Proposals due for the eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-grants Program

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

March 31: Applications due for the Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement funding opportunity

April 1: Applications due for the Fiscal Year 2024 Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects

April 5: Deadline for Public Comment on National Aquaculture Development Plan

April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity

April 26: Applications due for the Alaska Indigenous Engagement Program Grants

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

February 23: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (Caribbean)

March 1: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (West Coast)

March 4: Public webinar on Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants funding opportunity

March 48: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

March 5: Workshop for Educators—Connecting Students to Climate Solutions

March 5–7: North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Risk Reduction Technology Workshop

March 7: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (Alaska)

March 8: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

March 511: Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

March 1822: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting 

March 20: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 




